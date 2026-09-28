Volcanic ash halts Italy's Catania airport for third day in a row

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A view shows volcanic ash and fumes rising during an eruption at Mount Etna, as seen from Milo, Sicily, Italy, September 14, 2026. Giuseppe Di Stefano/Etna Walk/Handout via REUTERS

MILAN, Sept 28 - Flights at Italy's Catania airport will remain suspended on Monday for a third consecutive day after volcanic ash emissions from Mount Etna disrupted operations, the Sicilian airport's operator said.

All flight operations at the airport, Italy's fifth-busiest by passenger traffic, have been suspended until 2159 GMT on Monday, according to an updated notice from operator SAC.

Passengers were advised to check the status of their flights with their airlines before traveling to the airport. The operator said further updates would follow.

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most-active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania, and ash emissions have been particularly intense this summer, affecting thousands of travelers during the peak holiday season this summer. REUTERS