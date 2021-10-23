Virus killed 80,000-180,000 healthcare workers as at May: WHO

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation (WHO) says 80,000 to 180,000 healthcare workers may have been killed by Covid-19 as at May, insisting they must be prioritised for vaccination.

It said on Thursday the fact that millions of health workers remain unvaccinated is an "indictment" of the countries and companies controlling the global supply of doses.

A WHO paper estimated that of the 135 million healthcare staff worldwide, between 80,000 and 180,000 could have died from Covid-19 in the period between January last year to this May.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said healthcare workers needed to be among the first immunised against the disease, as he slammed the global inequity in the vaccine roll-out.

"Data from 119 countries suggests that on average, two in five health and care workers globally are fully vaccinated. But of course, that average masks huge differences," he said. In Africa, fewer than one in 10 health workers has been fully vaccinated, while in most high-income countries, more than 80 per cent of health workers are fully vaccinated, he noted.

He added: "We call on all countries to ensure that all health and care workers in every country are prioritised for Covid-19 vaccines, alongside other at-risk groups."

Ms Annette Kennedy, president of the International Council of Nurses, said the organisation grieved for all healthcare workers who had lost their lives in the pandemic - "many needlessly; many we could have saved".

"It's a shocking indictment of governments. It's a shocking indictment of their lack of duty of care to protect healthcare workers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice," she said.

Ms Kennedy warned that healthcare workers "are now burnt out, they are devastated, they are physically and mentally exhausted. And there is a prediction that 10 per cent of them will leave within a very short time".

The WHO wants each country to have vaccinated 40 per cent of its population by year-end, but Mr Tedros said 82 countries are at risk of missing that target, chiefly through insufficient supply.

In high-income countries, as categorised by the World Bank, 133 doses have been administered per 100 people. In the 29 lowest-income nations, the figure is five.

Former British prime minister Gordon Brown, now a WHO ambassador for global health financing, said the Oct 30-31 Group of 20 (G-20) summit in Rome would be a critical juncture in combating the pandemic. If the world's richest countries cannot mobilise an immediate airlift of doses to the unvaccinated in poorer nations, "an epidemiological, economic and ethical dereliction of duty will shame us all", said Mr Brown, who hosted the 2009 G-20 summit.

He added that by February, rich nations could have built up an unused stockpile of one billion vaccine doses, and denying them to the unvaccinated would be "one of the greatest international public policy failures imaginable".

"It's a moral catastrophe of historic proportions that will shock future generations," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE