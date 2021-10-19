Virus deaths in Britain higher than in other major European states

LONDON • Surging Covid-19 cases in Britain have left the country behind the rest of Europe, amid calls by former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner Scott Gottlieb for urgent research into the Delta plus mutation.

Britain, faster to reopen and relax restrictions than other European countries, reported the highest daily jump in new cases on Sunday since mid-July. Weekly deaths from the virus topped 800 for each of the past six weeks, higher than in other major western European nations, according to Bloomberg's tracker.

The country has also lagged behind others in rolling out vaccines to adolescents amid concerns that some side effects undermined the net benefit of the shots, given that children are less likely to become seriously ill.

The delay meant most older children were not offered a vaccine until the school year had started.

Prevalence of Covid-19 is growing among those aged 17 and younger in Britain, the latest React-1 study led by Imperial College London found last week.

The reproduction rate in that age group was 1.18, meaning that on average every 10 young people infected are passing it on to about 12 others.

The Delta plus strain Mr Gottlieb highlighted includes the K417N mutation, which has stoked concern because that is also harboured by the Beta variant that has been associated with an increased risk of reinfection.

"We need urgent research to figure out if this Delta plus is more transmissible, has partial immune evasion," he said in a tweet, adding: "There's no clear indication that it's considerably more transmissible, but we should work to more quickly characterise these and other new variants."

Researchers in Britain had said in late June that there was no evidence yet to suggest the additional mutation is more worrisome.

A German paper released earlier this month found that while both Delta and Delta plus infect lung cells more efficiently than the original coronavirus strain, Delta plus does not appear to be significantly more dangerous than Delta.

Mr Gottlieb, who is on Pfizer's board of directors, led the FDA from 2017 to 2019. He has been promoting his new book, Uncontrolled Spread: Why Covid-19 Crushed Us And How We Can Defeat The Next Pandemic.

In England, the percentage of people testing positive continued to rise in the week ending Oct 9, with an estimated 890,000 people having Covid-19, or about 1 in 60, according to the Office for National Statistics. To date, Britain has recorded almost 140,000 fatalities related to Covid-19.

