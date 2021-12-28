Viral splash

Hot water from a Thermos bottle soars in an arc through the frosty air of Berlin, Germany, on Sunday, where it evaporates in a cloud of gas, catching the light and finally settling on the ground as snow.

The woman throwing the water is one of many who have embraced a viral social media-era winter tradition of throwing boiling water high into the freezing air and sharing images of the spectacular white cloud that blooms.

Boiling or hot water evaporates upon its release into freezing air. As cold air cannot hold much water vapour compared with warmer air, the water quickly condenses and freezes into ice crystals.

Despite the splashy gimmick's popularity, health experts have cautioned people against it after several reports of burns and injuries.