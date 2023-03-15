Vienna police tighten security over attack threat

VIENNA - Austrian police tightened security measures at several sensitive sites in the country’s capital on Wednesday after its intelligence service received information that indicated a possible “Islamist” attack.

“Our intelligence services have reason to believe that an assault with an Islamistic motive is planned to be carried out in Vienna,” the police wrote on Twitter.

“As a precautionary measure”, particularly sensitive “points of interest have been put under increased guard by regular and special operation police forces,” the Vienna police said.

The authorities initially warned of a “non-specific threat” of an attack against churches in Vienna that caused widespread confusion among the public.

The police then specified that not only Christian churches “but also houses of worship of various confessions” are concerned.

Precautionary measures would remain in place “until further notice”, said the police.

In case of imminent danger “at a certain location, we’ll issue a warning immediately”, they added.

In the wake of Austria’s first deadly militant attack in 2020, the Alpine nation adopted a heavily criticised anti-terror law that allows for increased surveillance.

Convicted Islamic State group sympathiser Kujtim Fejzulai went on a shooting rampage on Nov 2, 2020, in downtown Vienna.

He killed four people and wounded 23 others before police shot him dead.

Last month, a Vienna court sentenced two alleged accomplices of Fejzulai to life in prison, while two others received prison terms of 19 and 20 years. AFP