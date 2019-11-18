Venice hit by third major flood in less than a week

VENICE • Reeling from devastating floods over the past week, Venice suffered another exceptional high tide yesterday, with the water peaking at 150cm, marking the worst week for the city since official tide statistics were produced in 1872.

The city's centre for tide forecasts had warned the "acqua alta", or high water, could rise to 160cm - and the high mark reached at 8.10pm Singapore time was not far short of that.

Water flooded St Mark's Square and hundreds of voluntary workers were helping residents cope with the emergency.

The city beloved around the world for its canals, architecture and art, was hit by a high tide reaching 187cm last Tuesday. That was just short of the record 194cm set in 1966 and caused the city's worst flooding in 50 years.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro, who has been appointed special commissioner to deal with the emergency, estimated damage from the flooding in the city since last Tuesday at around €1 billion (S$1.5 billion).

Churches, shops and homes have also been inundated in the city, a Unesco World Heritage site.

Last Saturday, members of the Italian football team travelled to Venice to show solidarity. They joined the crowd gathered around the city's ornate basilica, many wearing bright shoe covers and plastic boots.

"On behalf of the whole team, we stand close to the city of Venice," said Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian football federation delegation visited several businesses damaged by the flooding, chatting with Venetians, volunteers and police.

"Venice will overcome this too. Like an athlete who suffers a serious injury and then gets up again," said delegation chief and former Italian international Gianluca Vialli.

The crisis has prompted the government to release €20 million in funds to tackle the devastation.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini has warned that the task of repairing the city, where more than 50 churches have suffered damage, will be huge.

Residents whose houses have been hit are eligible for up to €5,000 in immediate government aid, while restaurant and shop owners can receive up to €20,000 and apply for more later.

Despite being used to the inconvenience of their city's rising waters, some inhabitants expressed frustration.

"All the stock in the basement is lost," lamented Mr Luciano, a worker at a shop along St Mark's Square.

"These so-frequent high waters have never happened before... this time there's so much more damage than in the past," he said.

Hotels reported cancelled reservations, some as far ahead as for next month, following the widespread diffusion of images of Venice underwater.

Last Tuesday's high waters submerged around 80 per cent of the city, officials said.

Many have blamed the disaster on climate change and warned that the country, which is prone to natural disasters, must wake up to the risks posed by ever more volatile seasons.

The Serenissima, as the floating city is called, is home to 50,000 residents but receives 36 million visitors each year.

A massive infrastructure project called Mose has been under way since 2003 to protect the city, but it has been plagued by cost overruns, corruption scandals and delays.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS