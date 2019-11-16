Venice flooded again after unusually high tides

ROME/VENICE • Unusually high tides again inundated Venice yesterday, just days after the city suffered the worst flooding in over 50 years.

The central St Mark's Square was submerged and closed to tourists, while shops and hotels were once again invaded by rising waters, bringing fresh misery to the city.

The authorities said the high tide peaked at 154cm, slightly below expectations and significantly lower than the 187cm level reached on Tuesday - the second highest tide ever recorded in Venice.

But it was still enough to leave 70 per cent of the fragile lagoon city under water, fraying the nerves of locals who faced yet another large-scale clean-up operation.

"We have been in this emergency for days and we just can't put up with any more," said Venetian resident Nava Naccara.

The Italian government declared a state of emergency for Venice on Thursday, allocating €20 million (S$30 million) to address the immediate damage. But Mayor Luigi Brugnaro predicted yesterday the costs would be vastly higher.

"Venice was destroyed the other day. We are talking about damage totalling €1 billion," he said in a video posted on Twitter. "This is a state of emergency, but we are managing it."

Sirens wailed across Venice from the early morning, warning of the impending high tide, and the crypt beneath St Mark's Basilica was swiftly inundated.

After yesterday's high waters, forecasters predicted tides of up to 110cm to 120cm during the weekend. In normal conditions, tides of 80cm to 90cm are generally seen as high but manageable.

70% Proportion of the city of Venice under water.

The mayor has blamed climate change for the ever-increasing flood waters that the city has had to deal with in recent years, with the mean sea level estimated to be more than 20cm higher than it was a century ago, and set to rise much further.

A flood barrier designed to protect Venice from high tides is not expected to start working until the end of 2021, with the project plagued by the sort of problems that have come to characterise major Italian infrastructure programmes - corruption, cost overruns and prolonged delays.

Still, many Venetians were adamant that they would remain in their city, no matter what.

Mr Matteo Rado, whose restaurant remained shuttered on Thursday, was taking stock after being battered by a deluge that caused at least €70,000 of damage to the business. He said he will remain in his beloved city even if the waters continue to rise.

"Obviously we are still counting the extent of the damage and we are still trying to fix parts of the electricity," he told Reuters.

"We threw away around €1,000 of food because it was all in a large fridge that was filled with salt water," he said.

But has he considered giving up and moving out? "To say 'that's enough of Venice'? Never."

Bar owner Begnamino Dal Mas said living with the threat of floods, or "high water" as the Italians call it, is a part of Venetian life.

"We have to live with this. But when it is too high, it starts to be quite difficult," he said.

REUTERS

SEE OPINION