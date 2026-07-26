Vehicle drives into crowd at Berlin Pride festival, causing injuries, police say

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BERLIN, July 25 - A vehicle is believed to have charged into a crowd near Berlin's Pride celebrations on Saturday evening, injuring several people, Berlin police said, adding that a manhunt had been launched for possible perpetrators.

Police said on the social media platform X that they were responding with emergency services to an incident in the city's central Tiergarten park close to the Brandenburg Gate, where a vehicle had struck multiple people.

"We are searching intensively for suspects," police said.

Hundreds of thousands of people had gathered peacefully in the German capital for the annual Christopher Street Day celebrations, one of Europe's largest Pride events, before the incident ended the festivities.

Emergency services were treating the injured at the scene, police said. The number and severity of injuries were not immediately clear.

Tabloid newspaper Bild cited a witness as saying a white van drove into the crowd at high speed and a man then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. A large number of emergency service vehicles were present at the scene. REUTERS