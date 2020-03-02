Vatican archives may shed light on late pope's silence during Holocaust

VATICAN CITY • The Vatican unseals the archives of history's most contentious popes today, potentially shedding light on why Pope Pius XII stayed silent as six million Jews were killed during the Holocaust.

Two hundred researchers have already requested access to the files, made available after an inventory that took more than 14 years for Holy See archivists to complete.

Award-winning German religious historian Hubert Wolf will be in Rome, armed with six assistants and two years of funding, to study documents from the late pope's "private secretariat".

Dr Wolf, a specialist on the relationship of Pope Pius XII with the Nazis, is anxious to discover the notes of his 70 ambassadors - the pontiff's eyes and ears during his time as head of the Catholic Church between 1939 and his death in 1958.

The Vatican first published the essentials covering the Holocaust four decades ago. But some crucial pieces are still missing, including the pope's replies to letters - for example, those about Nazi horrors.

The Jesuits already published "documents the pope received about the concentration camps, but we never got to see his replies", Dr Wolf said. "Either they do not exist, or they are in the Vatican."

Historians have already examined the 12 German years of Eugenio Pacelli, the pope's real name, where he witnessed the rise of Nazism before becoming pope. Past archives have revealed exchanges in which he was alerted to the massacre of European Jews.

"What really interests us is when he learnt about it for the first time, and when he believed that information," Dr Wolf said.

On Dec 24, 1942, Pope Pius XII delivered one of history's most debated Christmas radio messages. Buried in its long text was a reference to "hundreds of thousands of people who, without any fault of their own and sometimes for the sole reason of their nationality or race, were doomed to death or gradual extermination".

Was his message - delivered in Italian and aired just once, and which never explicitly mentioned either the Jews or Nazis - heard and understood by German Catholics?

"The only ones who heard it were the Nazis," said Dr Wolf, noting that the pope could have spoken German - if he had really wanted to reach the German faithful.

Those who rise to the pope's defence note that he was a former diplomat trained in prudence and anxious to remain neutral in times of war. He simply could not have been any more explicit. Historians estimate the Church hid around 4,000 Jews in its Roman institutions during the war.

"Quite a few Jews were saved in convents," said Dr David Kertzer, a US historian who won the Pulitzer Prize for a book about the era. "But why were they murdered by people viewing themselves as Christians?"

For Dr Kertzer, the reasons behind the "silence of the pope" are key: "He knew by 1941 (and yet) never uttered the word Jew."

Dr Wolf added that the pope "remained very withdrawn after the war, saying nothing about the Holocaust"."Why?" he asked.

