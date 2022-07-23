Vast heatwave covering Europe moves eastwards

ATHENS/MILAN • The vast heatwave covering swathes of Europe is moving steadily eastwards, forcing countries including Italy, Poland and Slovenia to issue their highest heatwave alerts as firefighters battle wildfires across the continent.

Since temperatures in southern Europe began to soar earlier this month, the heatwave has caused hundreds of deaths and sparked wildfires that have burned tens of thousands of hectares of land in countries including Spain, Portugal and France.

Britain and France both saw record high temperatures on Tuesday. The extreme heatwave is part of a global pattern of rising temperatures, widely attributed by scientists and climatologists to climate change caused by human activity.

It is forecast to bring searing heat to much of China into late next month.

Greece, which contained a huge wildfire that raged near Athens for two days and was fanned by high winds, urged Europe to do more to tackle climate change.

"The climate crisis is now evident across Europe, with particular intensity in the wider Mediterranean region," government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said on Thursday. "The cocktail of high temperatures, gusty winds and heavy drought inevitably leads to wildfires. Europe must act in a coordinated and rapid manner to reverse the climate crisis.

"The solution cannot be given at a national level, because the problem is transnational and huge."

Greek firefighters had tackled 390 forest fires in one week, about 50 to 70 blazes a day, he said.

According to the meteorological station in Penteli outside Athens, where the fire broke out on Tuesday, winds reached 113kmh at one point.

Fuelled by climate change, wildfires are increasing in frequency and intensity in many countries, spreading smoke that contains noxious gases, chemicals and particulate matter and that can be damaging to health.

In Poland, the authorities issued heat warnings for many parts of the country, with temperatures as high as 36.7 deg C measured in the western town of Kornik.