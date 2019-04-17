Van Gogh paintings stolen in 2002 back on display

The painting Congregation Leaving The Reformed Church In Nuenen (1885) by Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890) is ready for display in the permanent collection of the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Two of van Gogh's works - Seascape Near Scheveningen (1882) and Congregation Leaving The Reformed Church In Nuenen - were stolen in 2002 by thieves using just a ladder and a length of rope. The paintings were found in 2016 during an investigation into the Camorra mafia in Naples, Italy. The paintings have been authenticated and restored for display.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 17, 2019, with the headline 'Van Gogh paintings stolen in 2002 back on display'. Print Edition | Subscribe
