Van Gogh paintings stolen in 2002 back on display

The painting Congregation Leaving The Reformed Church In Nuenen (1885) by Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890) is ready for display in the permanent collection of the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Two of van Gogh's works - Seascape Near Scheveningen (1882) and Congregation Leaving The Reformed Church In Nuenen - were stolen in 2002 by thieves using just a ladder and a length of rope. The paintings were found in 2016 during an investigation into the Camorra mafia in Naples, Italy. The paintings have been authenticated and restored for display.