Vaccine nationalism another bugbear in British-EU relations
EU threatens to ban exports to Britain amid supply shortage blamed on technical woes
Britain and the EU have narrowly avoided a major clash over trade in scarce Covid-19 vaccines.
At the end of a summit on Thursday, EU leaders approved new regulations which give its executive body, the European Commission, powers to ban exports of vaccines manufactured within the bloc, should this become necessary.