Coronavirus Global situation: News analysis

Vaccine nationalism another bugbear in British-EU relations

EU threatens to ban exports to Britain amid supply shortage blamed on technical woes

Global Affairs Correspondent
A drive-through vaccination site in Milan, Italy, on Monday. AstraZeneca has been at loggerheads with the European Union over vaccine supply shortages and faces stringent export restrictions. PHOTO: NYTIMES
A drive-through vaccination site in Milan, Italy, on Monday. AstraZeneca has been at loggerheads with the European Union over vaccine supply shortages and faces stringent export restrictions. PHOTO: NYTIMES
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Britain and the EU have narrowly avoided a major clash over trade in scarce Covid-19 vaccines.

At the end of a summit on Thursday, EU leaders approved new regulations which give its executive body, the European Commission, powers to ban exports of vaccines manufactured within the bloc, should this become necessary.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 27, 2021, with the headline 'Vaccine nationalism another bugbear in British-EU relations'. Subscribe
Topics: 