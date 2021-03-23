Vaccine battle hots up with EU ready to halt shipments to Britain

BRUSSELS • The European Union (EU) is ready to start withholding Covid-19 shots from Britain, risking a sharp deterioration in relations with London in a bid to turn around its lacklustre vaccination campaign.

The EU will likely reject authorisations to export AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccines and their ingredients to Britain until the drugmaker fulfils its delivery obligations to the 27-nation bloc, according to a senior EU official.

The conflict between the EU and Britain has been growing since AstraZeneca informed Brussels it would not deliver the number of shots it had promised for the first quarter.

Both sides have blamed each other for export curbs and nationalism, posing a risk to the fragile post-Brexit trade relationship agreed on in December.

AstraZeneca has been at the centre of the EU's vaccination problems since production issues emerged in January. Most recently, its shot was temporarily suspended in much of Europe over blood-clot fears.

While the EU drug regulator backed the vaccine last week, and US trial results published yesterday said there were no safety concerns, public trust in the shot has plummeted in Europe. The majority of people in Germany, France, Italy and Spain now see the vaccine as unsafe, a survey by YouGov published by The Telegraph yesterday shows.

The EU, which has pledged to immunise 70 per cent of adults by the end of September, is struggling to overcome a slow start to its inoculation campaign.

The bloc has administered 12 doses per 100 people, less than a third of what Britain has managed, according to Bloomberg's Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker. Britain vaccinated more than 1.5 million people last Friday and Saturday, setting daily records on successive days.

The European Commission said last week that it would restrict exports of vaccines to countries that do not reciprocate or that already have high vaccination rates.

Britain is the largest recipient of doses made in the EU, receiving 10 million of 42 million shots from the bloc so far. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke last week and a new round of high-level diplomacy is expected among leaders ahead of a summit in Brussels.

"Vaccine nationalism, this kind of breathless speculation about limiting supply, doesn't do anybody any good," Ms Helen Whately, a junior British health minister, told Sky News yesterday.

Dr von der Leyen "made a commitment to the Prime Minister that the EU would not block companies from fulfilling their contractual obligations to supply vaccinations", she said, urging the EU to "actively stand by that commitment".

According to the EU official, the bloc has contracts with AstraZeneca that are not being respected, and any vaccines and their ingredients produced in European factories will be reserved for local deliveries.

The official asked not to be named because the decisions are under consideration and have not been made public. EU leaders meeting this week will discuss the plan.

Countries including Italy and France said they were open to exploring the export ban while others, such as Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, urged caution and warned about the impact on European firms, according to a diplomatic note seen by Bloomberg.

AstraZeneca - whose vaccine is among one of four approved in the bloc - is now expected to deliver 30 million shots to the EU by the end of this month, less than half of what it initially committed to.

Mr Johnson has called EU leaders about the dispute in recent days, including Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and is prepared for more conversations before this week's summit, said a person familiar with the matter.

Pfizer warned that the free movement of supplies between Britain and the EU is critical to the production of its vaccine.

Manufacturing of lipids - the fatty substance used to deliver the genetic material at the heart of the vaccine Pfizer makes with its German partner BioNTech - takes place at a secret location in Britain before shipping to the EU, where the shots are completed.

The EU is not alone in having supply issues. Britain is facing a significant four-week cut to the supply of Covid-19 vaccines from late this month. A delayed shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India and a batch requiring re-testing are behind the disruption.

BLOOMBERG

