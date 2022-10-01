US would know if Russia prepares nuclear strike, say experts

WASHINGTON - The United States would almost certainly discover ahead of time if Russia was preparing a nuclear strike on Ukraine, and Moscow might very well want it known, according to nuclear weapons experts.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised the possibility of using nuclear weapons if Russia's "territorial integrity" or existence is threatened.

Moscow's declaration Friday that it was annexing four partly occupied regions of Ukraine potentially meant Russia could consider responding to attacks on the claimed territory with a nuclear strike.

Should such an escalation materialise, it would probably be in the form of a smaller, tactical nuclear weapon, likely launched on a short-range Iskander ballistic missile, according to experts.

While military analysts downplay Moscow's threats for now and US officials say they have seen no activity indicating such plans, Western defence and intelligence are closely watching to see if real atomic threats emerge.

Where are the bombs?

Preparations for an attack would be evident, Mr Pavel Podvig, a senior researcher at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research in Geneva, said.

A 2017 report by the institute maps out 47 nuclear storage sites across Russia - 12 national-level facilities and 35 base facilities. These are monitored constantly by intelligence and military surveillance satellites of the US and other countries. They can even be watched closely by commercial satellites, as shown by the widespread, regularly updated imagery of activities at North Korean nuclear facilities.

Mr Podvig said Russia has deployed its strategic or long-range nuclear warheads in the field, on missiles, bombers and submarines. But its non-strategic or tactical nuclear weapons, which number as many as 2,000, are stored and not installed on delivery vehicles like the Iskander.

"There are no Iskanders roaming around with nuclear-armed warheads. These weapons are in storage," he said.

How would we know?

"I'm confident the United States would see any Russian preparations for using nuclear weapons," said Mr Mark Cancian, a former official in the US defence and energy departments who worked on nuclear weapons issues.

"The weapons need to come out of storage, the units involved need to be alerted, and the Russians might also alert their strategic nuclear forces," Mr Cancian, now at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said.