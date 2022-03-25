US will take in as many as 100,000 refugees from Ukraine

WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS • The Uni-ted States will welcome up to 100,000 people fleeing Russian violence in Ukraine, using a variety of legal pathways to allow them to enter the country, a senior Biden administration official said yesterday.

The US will also donate US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) to help European countries deal with the surge of migrants fleeing the war, a senior administration official said.

Those European countries which have accepted the Ukrainian refugees want financial and other assistance from other nations, with the European Union set to discuss "fair burden sharing".

The US is also launching the "European Democratic Resilience Initiative" with US$320 million in funding to support media freedom, social resistance and human rights in Ukraine and nearby countries, the official added.

The official said some of the Ukrainians allowed into the country will come as refugees, but the US will also permit others to seek parole status, without defining a timeline for the arrivals.

People fleeing the conflict could come to the US over the course of several years, the official said.

The move comes as more than 10 million people in Ukraine have been forced from their homes as Russia has bombarded civilian areas in many cities.

More than 3.4 million people have fled the country, including two million who arrived in Poland.

The United Nations children's agency, Unicef, said yesterday that the month of fighting in Ukraine has displaced 4.3 million children - more than half of Ukraine's estimated 7.5 million children.

The US official said the United States is committed to protecting LGBTQ people and those with medical needs that have been disrupted by war, but added that the administration expects most of those who fled will want to stay in Europe, close to Ukraine and large Ukrainian populations, with the hope of eventually returning home.

US President Joe Biden is in Brussels for a string of summit meetings, focused on managing the crisis in Ukraine and deepening sanctions on Russia.

He is expected to announce that the administration will accept 100,000 refugees who want to come to America, The New York Times quoted a person familiar with the decision as saying.

The Biden administration last September capped refugee admissions at 125,000 for the fiscal year ending in September this year, and is bringing in tens of thousands of Afghan refugees after the end of the war there.

Efforts are being drawn up to expand and develop new programmes focusing on welcoming the Ukrainians, a senior administration official was quoted as saying by NYT.

Romania's government said late on Wednesday it will reimburse Romanians who are taking in refugees 20 lei (S$6) a day for food and 50 lei a day for accommodation.

The Czech Republic will also compensate those taking in refugees with 3,000 Czech crowns (S$181.30) a month per person, up to a maximum of 12,000 crowns per household.

Germany is set to unveil next month a supplementary budget that should include funding for humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees and upgrading the German armed forces.

