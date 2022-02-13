US warns of aerial bombing by Russia 'any day' in Ukraine

WASHINGTON • The United States has dramatically raised the alarm over Ukraine, warning that a Russian invasion starting with civilians caught under aerial bombing could begin in days and telling US citizens to leave within 48 hours.

An attack by the more than 100,000 Russian troops currently massed next to Ukraine "could occur any day now", White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in Washington on Friday.

Dismissing speculation that the Kremlin would never trigger the crisis while the Beijing Olympics were still under way in close Russian ally China, Mr Sullivan said such an attack "could occur" before the Games end on Feb 20.

The scenario of an imminent attack is "a very, very distinct possibility", Mr Sullivan said.

While stressing that it was not yet known whether President Vladimir Putin had taken a decision, saying "we can't predict the exact determination", Mr Sullivan made clear that the US was bracing itself for the worst, including a "rapid assault" on the capital Kyiv.

"If a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians," he said. "Any American in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible, and in any event in the next 24 to 48 hours."

Mr Sullivan spoke shortly after US President Joe Biden and six European leaders, the heads of Nato and the European Union held talks on the worst crisis between the West and Russia since the end of the Cold War.

Moscow poured scorn on the US warnings.

"The White House's hysteria is more revealing than ever. The Anglo-Saxons need a war. At all cost. The provocations, disinformation and the threats are their favourite method for resolving their own problems," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

A US official said Mr Biden was set to speak with Mr Putin yesterday.

The French presidency said its leader Emmanuel Macron and Mr Putin held a call yesterday and "both expressed a desire to continue dialogue" on how to "advance the Minsk accords" on the restive Donbass region - referring to ceasefire agreements - as well as "security conditions and stability in Europe".

During a call with his American counterpart Antony Blinken yesterday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the US of seeking to provoke a conflict in Ukraine, while Mr Blinken said diplomatic channels remained "open" to avoid conflict in Ukraine but would require Moscow to "de-escalate".

There was also a discussion between US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu and they discussed Russia's troop build-up in Crimea and around Ukraine, the Pentagon said.

Underlining the bleak US outlook, a string of countries joined the exodus of diplomats and citizens from Ukraine, while oil prices surged and US equities tumbled.

Mr Sullivan repeated warnings that Russia risks severe Western sanctions and said that Nato, which Mr Putin wants to push back from Eastern Europe, is now "more cohesive, more purposeful, more dynamic than any time in recent memory".

The Pentagon announced it was sending 3,000 more troops to bolster ally Poland.

Russian naval forces and troops, including units brought in from all over the vast country, now surround Ukraine to the south, east and north.

Russia, which denies any plan to attack Ukraine, already controls the Crimea territory seized in 2014 and supports separatist forces controlling Ukraine's Donbass region in the east.

The Kremlin says its goal is to get Nato to agree to never give Ukraine membership and also to withdraw from Eastern European countries already in the alliance, effectively carving Europe into Cold War-style spheres of influence.

The US and its European allies reject the demands, insisting that Nato poses no threat to Russia.

