US urges Senegalese President Sall to restore Senegal's electoral calendar

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara at the State Department in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Updated
Feb 14, 2024, 06:42 AM
Published
Feb 14, 2024, 06:42 AM

WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged Senegalese President Macky Sall to restore Senegal's electoral calendar and timeline for presidential transition, the U.S. State Department said after a call between the two leaders.

In the call, Blinken raised "serious concerns" about Senegal's current political situation following actions to postpone the presidential election.

The abrupt postponement of the Feb. 25 vote to December has plunged Senegal into crisis and intensified a backlash against what many see as an attempt to extend Sall's mandate and a threat to one of the remaining democracies in coup-hit West Africa. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top