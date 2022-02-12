US urges citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia masses more troops

MOSCOW/ADELAIDE • Russia is now massing yet more troops near Ukraine and an invasion could come at any time, perhaps before the end of this month's Winter Olympics, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said yesterday.
Moscow, for its part, intensified its truculent response towards a Western diplomatic push to defuse the crisis, dismissing answers sent this week by the European Union and Nato to its security demands as an insult.
Commercial satellite images published by a private US company showed new Russian military deployments at several locations near Ukraine.
In his starkest warning yet to Americans in Ukraine to get out now, President Joe Biden said he would not send troops to rescue US citizens in the event of a Russian assault. "Things could go crazy quickly," Mr Biden told NBC News.
Mr Blinken, visiting Australia, told a news conference: "We're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time, and to be clear, that includes during the Olympics."
The Beijing Games end on Feb 20.
"Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border," Mr Blinken said.
Russia has already massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, and this week it launched joint military exercises in Belarus and naval drills in the Black Sea.
Moscow denies plans to invade Ukraine, but says it could take unspecified "military-technical" action unless a series of demands are met, including promises from Nato never to admit Ukraine and to withdraw forces from Eastern Europe.
The West has said those main demands are non-starters. The EU and Nato alliance delivered joint responses this week, saying their member states had agreed to speak as one.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said yesterday that it had demanded an individual answer from each country, and called the collective response insulting. "Such a step cannot be seen as anything other than a sign of diplomatic impoliteness and disrespect for our request," the ministry said.
Several Western countries launched diplomatic pushes this week to persuade Russia to back down, but Moscow brushed them off, yielding no concessions to French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited on Monday, and openly mocking British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss during her visit on Thursday.
Four-way talks in Berlin between Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France, part of a longstanding peace process in a conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists, also yielded no progress on Thursday. Paris said the Russian delegation had agreed to hold more talks but demanded that Kyiv negotiate directly with the separatists, a "red line" which Ukraine has rejected since 2014.
US-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the build-up of Russian forces, said images taken on Wednesday and Thursday showed new deployments in several locations in western Russia, Belarus and Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.
The images could not be independently verified by Reuters.
In Crimea, Maxar identified 550 troop tents and hundreds of vehicles newly deployed at Oktyabrskoye airfield north of the city of Simferopol, as well as deployments near the towns of Novoozernoye and Slavne.
In Belarus, it identified a new deployment of troops, military vehicles and helicopters at Zyabrovka airfield near Gomel, less than 25km from the border with Ukraine.
And in western Russia it found a large new deployment of troops and forces at the Kursk training area, approximately 110km to the east of the Ukrainian border.
Russia has not disclosed how many troops it has deployed and says it has the right to move forces around on its territory as it sees fit. It insists they pose no external threat.
Western countries have mostly stood together in threatening economic sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine, but have given conflicting views on the immediacy of the threat.
The United States and Britain have both warned an invasion could come within days.
Mr Macron, by contrast, has said he thinks Russia does not have designs on Ukraine but wants changes to European security arrangements, and the existing Franco-German-led peace process for Ukraine's separatist conflict provides a way out.
REUTERS
SEE OPINION