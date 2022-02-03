US trying to pull Russia into armed conflict, says Putin

MOSCOW/KYIV • Russian President Vladimir Putin said the United States was trying to pull Russia into an armed conflict over Ukraine that his government did not want and signalled that he was prepared to engage in more diplomacy, even as he insisted that Nato's presence in Eastern Europe threatened world peace.

Mr Putin said on Tuesday that he hoped "dialogue will be continued" over Russia's security demands, refraining from repeating his earlier threat to take unspecified "military-technical" measures if the West did not comply.

Addressing the stand-off over Ukraine for the first time since last December, Mr Putin appeared to be trying to dial down tensions slightly in a crisis that has ignited fears of a full-fledged Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian President claimed it was the US that was fanning the flames of war, seeking to goad the Kremlin into action and create a pretext for enacting harsh new sanctions.

Officials in Russia - as well as Ukraine - have accused the Biden administration of exaggerating the threat of a Russian invasion, even as the Kremlin has massed, by Western estimates, more than 100,000 troops to Ukraine's south, east and north, precipitating the crisis.

"Their most important task is to contain Russia's development," Mr Putin said of the US, repeating one of his frequent talking points. "Ukraine is just an instrument of achieving this goal. It can be done in different ways, such as pulling us into some armed conflict and then forcing their allies in Europe to enact those harsh sanctions against us."

Asked about the US' written responses to Moscow's security demands, which were delivered last week, Mr Putin said it was clear "that the principal Russian concerns turned out to be ignored".

In Washington, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reacted derisively to Mr Putin's comments, comparing them to "when the fox is screaming from the top of the henhouse that he's scared of the chickens".

Mr Putin's appearance, at a joint news conference with Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary after they met for five hours, came as a flurry of diplomacy played out involving Europe and the United States. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, Mr Sergey Lavrov, who said afterwards that the US had agreed to "further discussion" on Russia's demands.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has approved additional US military deployments to Eastern Europe, and the Pentagon was expected to announce yesterday that troops will be deployed in the coming days, a US official said.

The US military last week put about 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to be deployed to Europe if needed, potentially on very short notice, in the latest effort to reassure jittery Nato allies in the face of a Russian military build-up near Ukraine.

Mr Biden is sending roughly 2,000 troops from the US to Poland and Germany this week, a US official told Reuters. About 1,000 troops will be repositioned from Germany to Romania, on Nato's eastern flank closest to Russia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will, in the meantime, try to leverage his strategic position in Nato and his rapport with Mr Putin when he visits Kyiv today in a bid to head off war in Ukraine.

The veteran Turkish leader hopes mediation between Mr Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky can avert a Russian offensive.

NYTIMES, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS