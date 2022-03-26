US to start supplying more LNG to Europe under pact

BRUSSELS • The United States will supply the European Union with more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to help curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, President Joe Biden said yesterday, as EU leaders met to deal with an energy crunch triggered by the war in Ukraine.

The pact, announced during a visit by Mr Biden to Brussels, follows a day of three summits in the city where leaders lambasted Russia's invasion of Ukraine and offered fresh support to Kyiv. "We're coming together to reduce Europe's dependence on Russia's energy," Mr Biden told reporters. "We should not subsidise (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's brutal attack on Ukraine."

Russia supplies 40 per cent of the EU's gas needs and more than a quarter of its oil imports. "As you know, we aim to reduce our dependency on Russia," EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told Mr Biden at the joint news conference. "The US commitment to provide the EU with (an) additional at least 15 bcm (billion cubic metres) of LNG this year is a big step in this direction," she said, adding: "We are determined to stand up against Russia's brutal war."

However, since US plants are already producing LNG at full capacity, analysts said most of the additional gas going to Europe would have to come from exports that would have gone to other parts of the world.

The longer-term objective would be to ensure, until at least 2030, about 50 bcm per year of additional LNG from the US, Dr Von der Leyen and Mr Biden said. The invasion by Europe's top gas supplier has pushed already-high energy prices to records and prompted the EU to pledge to cut Russian gas use by two-thirds this year.

EU leaders were yesterday set to discuss what more they can to do rein in high energy bills.

Separately, Germany has since the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine made significant progress towards reducing its exposure to imports of Russian gas, oil and coal, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said yesterday. He said that imports of Russian oil now accounted for 25 per cent of German imports, down from 35 per cent, and gas imports were cut to 40 per cent from 55 per cent. Russian coal imports were down to 25 per cent from 50 per cent before the invasion.

REUTERS