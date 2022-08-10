US to send Ukraine $7.6 billion in new aid

WASHINGTON • The United States will send an additional US$5.5 billion (S$7.6 billion) in aid to Ukraine, made up of US$4.5 billion in budgetary support and US$1 billion in military assistance, to help it come to grips with the turmoil of the Russian invasion.

The US$4.5 billion budgetary grant will fund urgent government needs, including payments for pensions, social welfare and healthcare costs, bringing total US fiscal aid for Ukraine to US$8.5 billion since Russia's February invasion, the US Agency for International Development said.

The funding, coordinated with the Treasury Department through the World Bank, will go to the Ukraine government in tranches, beginning with a US$3 billion disbursement this month. It follows transfers of US$1.7 billion last month and US$1.3 billion in June.

Washington has also provided billions of dollars in military and security support.

The US$1 billion arms package is the largest single military package under President Joe Biden's drawdown authority, including long-range rocket munitions. It includes 50 M113 armoured medical vehicles and munitions for the US-supplied Himars long-range rocket launchers and the Nasams surface-to-air missile system.

The fiscal and military aid packages are drawn from a US$40 billion aid package for Ukraine approved by Congress in May. Overall, the US has contributed more than US$18 billion to Ukraine this year.

The new budgetary funds are to help the Ukrainian government maintain essential functions such as social and financial assistance for Ukraine's growing poor population, children with disabilities, and millions of internally displaced people, as the war drags on.

