US to send more arms to Ukraine under new $1b aid package

WASHINGTON • The US is sending Ukraine two Nasams surface-to-air missile systems, four additional counter-artillery radars and up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition as part of its latest weapons packages for Ukraine, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The package, worth about US$820 million (S$1.1 billion), was broadly announced by US President Joe Biden on Thursday in Madrid following a gathering of Nato leaders that was focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Pentagon offered more details on Friday as it formalised the announcement, and said the latest round of security assistance also included additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (Himars).

The counter artillery radars being sent are the Raytheon-Technologies AN/TPQ-37 systems, a senior defence official told reporters. This is the first time these systems are being sent to Ukraine. They have about triple the effective range of the previously sent AN/TPQ-36 systems.

The new aid from Washington is meant to bolster Ukraine as it confronts heavy pounding by Russian artillery. Russia's stepped-up campaign of long-range missile attacks on Ukrainian cities comes as its forces have ground out success on the battlefield in the east, with a relentless assault to try to force Kyiv to cede two provinces to separatists.

Including the latest rounds of assistance, the United States has now committed about US$6.9 billion since Russian forces rolled into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Meanwhile, Norway on Friday announced US$1 billion of aid to Ukraine over two years, during Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store's visit to the country.

The fund of 10 billion Norwegian kroner (S$1.4 billion) is for "humanitarian aid, reconstruction of the country, weapons and operational support to the (Ukrainian) authorities", the Norwegian government said in a statement.

"We stand together with the Ukrainian people," Mr Store said in the statement. "We help support the Ukrainians' struggle for freedom. They are fighting for their country, but also for our democratic values."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE