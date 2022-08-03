US to send $759m worth of arms, ammunition to Ukraine

WASHINGTON • The United States announced on Monday a new tranche of weapons for Ukraine's forces fighting Russia, including ammunition for increasingly important rocket launchers and artillery guns.

The US$550 million (S$759 million) package will "include more ammunition for the high mobility advanced rocket systems, otherwise known as Himars, as well as ammunition" for artillery, US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

The assistance includes 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, a statement from the Pentagon said.

"To meet its evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities," the statement said.

This brings the total military assistance committed to Ukraine since US President Joe Biden took office to more than US$8.8 billion, according to the Pentagon.

Previous weapons assistance from Washington to Kyiv included counter-artillery radars, Javelin anti-tank missiles, Soviet-made helicopters, shells and light armoured vehicles.

Mr Kirby also hailed the first shipment of Ukrainian grain that left from the port of Odessa on Monday and was set to arrive in Turkey yesterday.

It was the first since the war began, part of a landmark deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to lift Moscow's naval blockade in the Black Sea.

"We obviously welcome this important step, and we hope to see more ships depart in the coming days to travel onwards to world markets with agricultural products such as grain, wheat, sunflower oil and corn," Mr Kirby told reporters.

The five-month halt of deliveries from war-torn Ukraine - one of the world's biggest grain exporters - has contributed to soaring food prices, hitting the world's poorest nations especially hard.

