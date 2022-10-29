US to provide Ukraine with nearly $400m in military aid, Blinken says

Ukrainian servicemen fire a shell from an FH-70 howitzer at a front-line position in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
36 min ago

WASHINGTON - The United States will provide US$275 million (S$390 million) in additional military assistance to Ukraine, including arms, munitions and equipment from US Department of Defence inventories, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

“We are also working to provide Ukraine with the air defence capabilities it needs with the two initial US-provided NASAMS ready for delivery to Ukraine next month and we are working with Allies and partners to enable delivery of their own air defence systems to Ukraine,” Blinken said. REUTERS

