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US to delay review of military presence in Europe: Sources

The US launched a formal review of its military presence in Europe in the summer, raising fears among allies that it could cut back its forces on the continent.

BRUSSELS - The United States is likely to delay a much-anticipated review of its military presence in Europe until 2027, diplomatic sources in Brussels said on Nov 26.

Top US defence official Elbridge Colby had said this month that the analysis would be presented to his boss Pete Hegseth by Dec 1, a day before a scheduled meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

But two European diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity said the review would be pushed back, with a third confirming no announcements were expected at the December gathering.

“Force posture review announcement likely delayed to next year,” one of the diplomats told AFP.

The US administration launched a formal review of its military presence in Europe this summer, raising fears among allies that it could cut back its forces on the continent.

The US has been clear with Europe that it wants NATO allies on the continent to take over primary responsibility for their own conventional defence as US focus shifts towards China.

But some worry a scaled back US presence could affect NATO’s deterrence capabilities in the face of an aggressive Russia.

Washington has repeatedly played down such concerns, saying it was committed to Europe.

The review is also looking at how US forces use military bases.

Washington has previously criticised European countries for not allowing the US to use NATO bases on their territory during the war against Iran. AFP