US takes first step to approve $55b in Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON • United States lawmakers voted to send a US$40 billion (S$55 billion) aid package to Ukraine, as Washington warned that Russia was most likely girding itself for a long conflict with its neighbour.

The defence, humanitarian and economic funding passed the House of Representatives by 368 votes to 57 on Tuesday, with the two parties' leaders having already reached an agreement on the details. It is likely to pass the Senate by the end of the week or next week.

All the dissenting votes came from the Republican ranks.

"With this aid package, America sends a resounding message to the world of our unwavering determination to stand with the courageous people of Ukraine until victory is won," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues ahead of the vote.

Congressional leaders struck a deal on Monday to release US$6.8 billion more than the US$33 billion previously requested by the White House to help the Eastern European nation ward off Moscow's invasion.

The financial boost includes an extra US$3.4 billion for both military and humanitarian assistance on top of the funding requested by the administration. If the package passes the Senate as expected, US spending to bolster Ukraine's defences against Russia's invasion and address the ensuing humanitarian crisis will soar to around US$54 billion.

The White House applauded Tuesday's vote as a "critical step" towards helping Ukraine "defend their democracy" against Russian aggression. "We cannot afford any delay in this vital effort," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, citing US President Joe Biden.

The aid effort comes as a top US official warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin was preparing for a long war that may not end with Russian victory in the east.

"We assess President Putin is preparing for prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas," director of national intelligence Avril Haines said at a hearing on Capitol Hill.

She said Mr Putin was counting on US and European Union resolve to weaken as the conflict continues to cause food shortages and inflation, including spiralling energy prices.

The Democratic leadership had hoped to tie the Ukraine money to US$10 billion in new funding for Covid-19 tests, therapeutics and vaccines, with the US experiencing a new spike in cases as it nears one million deaths. But they decided against the move as they were unwilling to get drawn into another fight over border control.

Two senators - Republican Lindsey Graham and Democrat Richard Blumenthal - unveiled a resolution on Tuesday calling on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. "If there is anybody who embodies terrorism, totalitarianism and torture, it is Vladimir Putin," Mr Blumenthal said.

The White House and State Department have resisted calls to add Russia to the list, which currently features Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria, as Russia is already facing many of the consequences a terror sponsor designation would bring.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE