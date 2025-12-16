US suspends technology deal with Britain, FT reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Security personnel stand guard, as a Union Jack and U.S. flag flutter on a roof, on the day of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, at Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland, Britain, July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Dec 15 - The United States has suspended a technology deal it struck with Britain earlier this year, which ‍was ​intended to boost ties in ‍artificial intelligence, quantum computing and civil nuclear energy, the Financial ​Times ​reported on Monday.

British officials on Monday confirmed the U.S. suspended the deal last week, the FT ‍said, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration was ​pushing for Britain's concessions ⁠in areas of trade outside the tech partnership.

U.S. officials were becoming increasingly frustrated with Britain's lack of willingness to address ​so-called non-tariff barriers, including rules and regulations governing food and industrial ‌goods, the FT said.

Reuters ​could not immediately verify the report. The White House and British government did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

In September, during Trump's visit to Britain, both countries agreed to a "Tech Prosperity Deal" to ‍boost ties in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and ​civil nuclear energy.

The U.S. is Britain's largest trading partner, and ​its big tech companies have already ‌invested billions of dollars in their UK operations. REUTERS