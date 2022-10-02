US slaps sanctions on Russia over annexation

WASHINGTON - The United States on Friday imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia over its declared annexation of a swathe of Ukraine, targeting hundreds of people and companies, including those in Russia's military industrial complex and members of the legislature.

The US acted after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proclaimed the biggest annexation in Europe since World War II, declaring Moscow's rule over 15 per cent of Ukraine.

"We will not stand by as Putin fraudulently attempts to annex parts of Ukraine," said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The Treasury Department said it imposed sanctions on 14 people in Russia's military industrial complex, two leaders of the country's central bank, family members of top officials as well as 278 members of the Russian legislature "for enabling Russia's sham referenda and attempt to annex sovereign Ukrainian territory".

The Treasury also issued guidance warning of a heightened sanctions risk to those outside Russia should they provide political or economic support to Moscow.

Among those designated were Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, 109 State Duma members, the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia and 169 of its members, and the governor of the Central Bank of Russia, Ms Elvira Nabiullina.

Among the targets related to Russia's defence procurement was Sinno Electronics, a Chinese supplier which the Treasury accused of supporting Radioavtomatika, a Russian defence procurement firm.

