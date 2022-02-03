US sends top official to prepare Nato for Russian cyber attacks

WASHINGTON • The White House has dispatched its top cyber-security official to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) in what it described as a mission to prepare allies to deter, and perhaps disrupt, Russian cyber attacks on Ukraine.

The official was dispatched on Tuesday to brace Nato for the possibility that sanctions on Moscow could lead to a wave of retaliatory cyber attacks on Europe and the United States.

The visit by Ms Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, underscored recent intelligence assessments that an invasion of Ukraine would almost certainly be preceded by renewed cyber attacks on Ukraine's electric grid, its communications systems and its government ministries.

All of those systems have been Russian targets in the past six years.

Ukraine has often been Russian President Vladimir Putin's testing ground for an arsenal of cyber weapons.

"We have been warning for weeks and months, both publicly and privately, that cyber attacks could be part of a broad-based Russian effort to destabilise and further invade Ukraine," the White House said in a statement announcing Ms Neuberger's arrival at Nato headquarters in Brussels.

After speaking with the North Atlantic Council, Nato's main policy body, she will go on to Poland, where she will meet Baltic officials responsible for cyber defence.

Last month, hackers brought down dozens of government websites in Ukraine, and Microsoft warned that it had detected a dangerous form of malware in government and private computer networks in the country.

The US government has been quietly sending teams into Ukraine in recent weeks to help shore up the country's defences, and is preparing to do the same with Nato countries on the alliance's eastern flank. But the experts are reporting back to Washington that there is relatively little they can do to harden Ukraine's networks in a few weeks.

Ms Neuberger's trip is focused on how to coordinate a Nato response should Russia again attack the power grid in Ukraine or take out communications in an effort to destabilise the government of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

One senior administration official noted recently that American intelligence assessments suggested that "getting a friendly government in place is Mr Putin's first objective", and if he could accomplish that without occupying the country and sparking an insurgency, "that would be his best option".

If Russia conducts cyber attacks on Ukraine that are not connected to a traditional military invasion, American officials acknowledge it is uncertain whether Europe would agree to invoke the sanctions that the US has promised would follow a ground assault.

As President Joe Biden acknowledged in a news conference two weeks ago, the allies are divided on what kind of sanctions would be triggered by an action that falls short of a full-fledged invasion.

Some of the cyber-attack techniques that Russia has perfected in Ukraine have been used in the US. Actions that Russia took to influence the 2014 Ukrainian election became the model for US election interference in 2016.

NYTIMES