US sending radar-jamming planes to Germany to bolster Nato: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (AFP, REUTERS) - The United States is sending six US Navy radar-jamming aircraft to Germany to enhance Nato capabilities, the Pentagon said on Monday (March 28).

The EA-18G Growler aircraft are "not being deployed to be used against Russian forces in Ukraine", Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

"They are being deployed completely in keeping with our efforts to bolster Nato's deterrence and defence capabilities along that eastern flank."

Mr Kirby said the planes were expected to arrive at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany on Monday from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state.

He said the aircraft, a modified version of the F/A-18, specialise in electronic warfare, using sensors to confuse enemy radars and air defence systems.

The Pentagon spokesman said 240 navy personnel were to accompany the aircraft to Germany.

In a budget proposal released on Monday, the White House unveiled plans to spend US$6.9 billion (S$9.4 billion) to help Ukraine fend off Russia's invasion and support member countries of Nato, or the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

The US has stepped up aid for Ukraine following the Russian invasion, including security assistance and humanitarian aid.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pressed Nato countries to flood more weapons into Ukraine, including advanced fighter jets, missile defence systems, tanks, armoured vehicles and anti-ship missiles.

The US has thus far ruled out sending airplanes or other large weapons systems to Ukraine.

President Joe Biden has said he does not want to cross a line into what he says could become World War Three, pitting nuclear-armed Russia against Nato.

Meanwhile, the Wagner Group, Russia's private military company, has deployed its mercenaries to eastern Ukraine, Britain's ministry of defence said on Monday, adding that more than 1,000 mercenaries would likely take part in fighting following Russian setbacks.

"They are expected to deploy more than 1,000 mercenaries, including senior leaders of the organisation, to undertake combat operations," the ministry said on Twitter.

Reputed to be close to President Vladimir Putin, the Wagner Group and its mercenaries are suspected of abuses in Mali, Libya and Syria.

"Due to heavy losses and a largely stalled invasion, Russia has highly likely been forced to reprioritise Wagner personnel for Ukraine at the expense of operations in Africa and Syria," the British defence ministry said.