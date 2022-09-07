US says Russia buying North Korea shells, rockets for Ukraine war

WASHINGTON - Russia is buying millions of artillery shells and rockets from old Cold-War ally North Korea, according to US officials, who said this indicated Moscow is suffering severe supply shortages in its war in Ukraine.

US officials said they could confirm a report in the New York Times citing a recently declassified US intelligence assessment and added that additional Russian purchases of North Korean military equipment were expected.

"The Russian Ministry of Defence is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use on the battlefield in Ukraine," an official said by email when asked about the paper's report.

The official said the purchases indicated that the Russian military "continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions."

"We expect Russia could try to purchase additional North Korean military equipment going forward," said the official, who did not want to be identified by name.

The Times report late on Monday quoted US officials as saying the purchases showed US-led sanctions had begun to reduce Russia's ability to sustain its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has called a "special military operation".

Ukraine recently launched counteroffensives in several locations. In preparation for those attacks, Ukrainian forces struck Russian supply areas, including those containing artillery and ammunition.

Officials have said Western sanctions are limiting Russia's ability to replace vehicles and weapons destroyed in Ukraine.

The Russian and North Korean missions to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.