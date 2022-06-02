US says its missile system will 'even the playing field'

The United States announced on Tuesday that it is sending advanced missile systems to Ukraine, but the jury is out on whether they will be the game-changer hoped for in Kyiv's war with Russia.

WHAT SYSTEM WILL U.S. PROVIDE?

The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (Himars) is a modernised, lighter and more agile wheel-mounted version of the track-mounted M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System developed in the 1970s for US and allied forces.

The Himars that Washington is providing will have a range of about 80km, a US official said.

Himars carries one preloaded pod of six 227mm guided missiles (the M270 carries two pods) or one large pod loaded with an ATACMS tactical missile. With a small crew, the system can remove a spent pod and load a fresh one in minutes, without other vehicles helping. The crew will require training.

The US military has Himars units in Europe, and Nato allies Poland and Romania have acquired them.

It was not clear how many of the systems the US will send to Ukraine.

WHY ARE THEY VALUABLE?

The US system will give Ukraine's forces the ability to strike farther behind Russian lines, and from distances better protected from Russia's own long-range weaponry.

The GPS-guided missiles that the Himars shoots from its six-pack pod have a range about double that of the M777 howitzers that the US recently supplied to Ukraine forces.

That roughly 80km generally puts the Himars out of the range of Russia's artillery, while placing Russian batteries at risk. It also could threaten Russian supply depots, amid Western belief that Russian forces suffer logistical problems.

Some analysts say Himars would be a "game-changer" in the three-month-old war at a time when Ukraine forces appear to be struggling under Russian artillery fire.

But others say Himars will not suddenly turn the tables in the war.

Still, "Himars would even the playing field", a senior US defence official said.

The US will not supply Ukraine with the ATACMS missile, which has a range of 300km.

WHY IS U.S. LIMITING THE RANGE?

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb 24, the US has been sensitive about taking any action to support Kyiv that might provoke Moscow to take the war beyond Ukraine's borders.

That has included not overtly backing Ukrainian strikes in Russian territory. Several times, Ukraine has used its own rockets, drones and helicopters to hit short-range Russian targets in neighbouring Kursk and Belgorod regions.

If the US provided the ATACMS for use with the Himars by Ukraine, it would theoretically have the ability to strike major Russian urban centres and military bases, including airfields from where attacks on Ukraine are launched.

The "Ukrainians have given assurances they will not use these systems against Russian territory", a US official said.

