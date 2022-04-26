US says it wants Russian war machine 'weakened'

KYIV • The top US defence official said Russia had suffered significant military losses in Ukraine, including "a lot of its troops", and that the Pentagon was working to ensure that Moscow does not have the ability to "very quickly reproduce that capability".

Speaking after a visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said there would be a more detailed discussion about what Ukraine would need to prevail against Russia at a meeting in Germany today.

"We want to see Russia weakened to the degree that it cannot do the kind of things that it has done in invading Ukraine," he said.

In the two months since the start of the war, the Biden administration has steadily increased military assistance to Ukraine while imposing wider sanctions aimed at crippling the Russian economy.

The assertion by Mr Austin that the United States wants to degrade the Russian war machine reflects an increasingly emboldened approach by the Biden administration. Mr Austin, who made his comments during a brief news conference on the Polish-Ukrainian border, was joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said Russia had failed in its goal of destroying the Ukrainian state.

US diplomats would soon be returning to Ukraine, he said, and he expected the US Embassy in Kyiv to reopen in a few weeks.

"Russia is failing," he said. "Ukraine is succeeding."

President Joe Biden nominated Ms Bridget Brink, the current US ambassador to Slovakia, as ambassador to Ukraine yesterday. She would fill a position that has remained empty for more than a year of Mr Biden's presidency.

Mr Blinken said the fact that he and Mr Austin were able to come to Kyiv was proof of Ukraine's tenacity in forcing Moscow to abandon an assault on the capital last month. "The reason we're back is because of you, because of the extraordinary courage, leadership and success that you've had in pushing back this horrific Russian aggression," he said.

Mr Austin told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at a meeting overnight after a train journey from Poland: "What you've done in repelling the Russians in the battle of Kyiv is extraordinary and inspiring, quite frankly, to the rest of the world. We are here to support you in any way possible."

The meeting between the US delegation and Ukraine's leaders ran for three hours, more than double the allotted time, a US official said.

US officials said Mr Austin and Mr Blinken also pledged new assistance worth US$713 million (S$980 million) for Mr Zelensky's government and other countries in the region.

An extra US$322 million in military aid for Ukraine would take the total US security assistance since the invasion to about US$3.7 billion, one official said.

Before the US officials' visit, Ukraine had drawn up a list of weapons it urgently needed from the US, such as anti-missile systems, anti-aircraft systems, armoured vehicles and tanks, Mr Zelensky's aide Igor Zhovkva told NBC News on Sunday.

Just weeks ago, Kyiv was a front-line city under curfew and bombardment, with tens of thousands of Russian troops massing on its northern outskirts and residents sheltering from artillery in its metro stations. Today, the nearest Russian troops are hundreds of kilometres away, normal life is returning to the capital, Western leaders have been visiting and countries are reopening their embassies.

Meanwhile, Britain is to send to Ukraine armoured vehicles able to fire missiles against invading Russian aircraft, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said yesterday. Ukrainian forces have been using UK-donated Starstreak high-velocity and low-velocity missiles against Russian forces for over three weeks, he told Parliament.

Despite Ukraine having repelled the assault on Kyiv, the war is far from over. Russia has regrouped its forces and sent more troops into eastern Ukraine.

Some 320km south-east of Kyiv, Russian missile strikes on an oil refinery and power plant in Kremenchuk killed one person and wounded seven, said the governor of the Poltava region. Moscow said it had destroyed oil production facilities.

Last week, Russia launched a massive assault there in an attempt to capture eastern provinces known as the Donbas.

Five railway stations came under fire in western and central Ukraine yesterday and there were an unspecified number of casualties, Ukrainian television quoted state-run Ukrainian Railways as saying.

Mr Oleksander Kamyshin, the company's chief, said the attacks took place in the space of an hour.

Russia also fired rockets at two towns in the central Vinnytsia region, causing an unspecified number of deaths and injuries, regional governor Serhiy Borzov reported.

All of Ukraine was placed under an unusually long air raid warning for two hours yesterday morning.

Across the border in Russia's Bryansk region near north-eastern Ukraine, the authorities were battling a huge blaze at a fuel depot. Neither side publicly linked the fire to the war, but Russia had accused Ukraine of a helicopter attack in that area last week.

Unverified images on the Internet show a sudden blast, and other images show blazes in two separate locations simultaneously.

In the past, Ukraine has declined to comment on or denied accusations of cross-border strikes.

Separately, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had thwarted an attempt to assassinate a high-profile Russian journalist by Ukrainian agents backed by the West.

The FSB security service said it had arrested a group planning to kill Mr Vladimir Solovyev, host of a talk show on Russia's main state television station and one of the most prominent voices in support of the invasion.

NYTIMES, REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE