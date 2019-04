THE HAGUE (AFP) - The United States has revoked the visa for the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, her office said on Friday (April 5), over a possible investigation of American soldiers' actions in Afghanistan.

"What we can confirm is that the US authorities have revoked the prosecutor's visa for entry into the US," the office of Ms Fatou Bensouda said in a statement, adding that she would pursue her duties "without fear or favour".