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US resumes intelligence-sharing with Ukraine after pause, Zelenskiy says

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Oct 18 - The United States has resumed providing Ukraine with critical intelligence to help defend against Russian missile strikes after a brief pause, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in comments published on Sunday.

Ukraine has relied on US intelligence to spot the fast-moving ballistic missiles that Russia has fired in waves at its cities.

Speaking to NBC's Meet the Press, Zelenskiy said intelligence-sharing had been interrupted but later "de-blocked".

"We are very thankful for this," he said. "Now it works."

US President Donald Trump had said earlier this week that Washington was still sharing intelligence, despite Ukrainian officials saying some Russian strikes had occurred without warning. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.