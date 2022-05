Members of the United States diplomatic mission in Kyiv on Wednesday raised the US national flag (left) outside the American embassy, which was reopened after three months of closure due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine will also be welcoming a new US ambassador, Ms Bridget Brink (above), its first since 2019 when then President Donald Trump removed ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from her post. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE