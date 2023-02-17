US ready to defend Baltic allies, defence secretary says

VILNIUS - Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States was ready to defend the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania if required, and will keep its military presence in the region.
“We are committed to Article 5, you can bet on that,” said Mr Austin, referring to the requirement in the Nato Charter that each member of the alliance defend one another if they come under attack.
Speaking in Tallinn after talks with Estonian leaders, he said the US will continue to keep a “persistent, rotational” military presence in the region.
“The United States remains steadfastly committed to the freedom and sovereignty of our Baltic allies,” Mr Austin told the news conference.
The three Baltic States, neighbours of Russia and its ally Belarus, were once ruled from Moscow but are now part of Nato and the European Union.
Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur said his country is “working to prevent” it coming under attack if Russia is not stopped in Ukraine.
“Deterrence is the one key word here. This is exactly why Nato is coming up with new regional defence plans that will hopefully be approved in Nato Vilnius summit in July,” said the minister.
Since 2019, the US has deployed rotating groups of about 500 troops and equipment in Lithuania, and in December it announced a platoon of Himars artillery rocket systems and an infantry company in Estonia.
Nato has deployed three multinational battalions in each of the Baltic states since 2017, a “persistent” presence of rotating soldiers to serve as a trip wire for a larger response force should Russia invade Nato territory.
Germany has pledged reinforcements within 10 days in case of an invasion threat.
Mr Austin in Tallinn reiterated that the US would be supporting Ukraine with military equipment, and said he expects Russia to continue heavy losses of its “ill-equipped and ill-trained” military personnel.
“This fight will continue to evolve, and we will do everything we can, working together, to ensure that we are providing them the means to be successful,” said Mr Austin.
“In terms of whether or not we can get equipment there in a timely fashion – this is something that we are working on each and every day.”
Estonia’s Mr Pevkur called on allies to do more to help Ukraine.
“While the United States is the biggest contributor in absolute terms, Estonia is so in relative terms,” Mr Pevkur said. “Estonia’s military assistance to Ukraine recently exceeded 1 per cent of our gross domestic product. Still, we can and must do more.”
He went on to list three ways in which the global community could further help Kyiv fight back against Russia’s invasion, which began nearly a year ago.
Mr Pevkur urged European and Nato allies to increase their defence spending to more than 2 per cent of GDP, as “more can only be given when there is more to give”.
Estonia itself has said it plans to exceed the 3 per cent mark in 2024.
Mr Pevkur also called on the international coalition to reach at least €100 billion (S$142.5 billion) in combined military aid to Ukraine by the end of the year.
Finally, he called on the EU to “urgently” support the Ukrainian defence with one million artillery rounds.
In recent days, there have been worries that Ukraine was fast depleting the stockpiles of artillery shells from the US and other allies. REUTERS, AFP