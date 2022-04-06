US leads globally in filing record number of patent applications

MUNICH • The United States is out-innovating global rivals, according to patent applications filed in Europe last year.

Data released by the European Patent Office show that new ideas percolated at a record pace despite the isolation forced upon many by the Covid-19 pandemic.

US companies and inventors filed 5.2 per cent more patent applications in Europe last year, helping to reverse the overall decline seen in 2020.

"The strong demand for patents last year shows that innovation has remained robust," said the European Patent Office president Antonio Campinos.

"It highlights the creativity and resilience of innovators."

US inventors filed a record 46,533 patents, almost three times more than China.

The American growth was driven by increased patent applications in five fields: medical technology, computer technology, digital communications, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology.

The US led in semiconductor patenting ahead of both China and South Korea.

Overall, the European Patent Office received 188,600 applications last year.

Following the US were Germany, Japan, China and France among the top five countries. But when ranked by patent applications per million inhabitants, the US dropped to 14th place.

Patent applications are highly concentrated. The top five countries account for almost two-thirds of European patent applications, and the top 20 countries account for 95 per cent.

Raytheon Technologies became the new top US patent applicant at the European Patent Office, filing a total of 1,623 applications, and pushing Qualcomm into second place.