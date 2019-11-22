US lawyers urge Britain's Prince Andrew to cooperate with Epstein investigators

LONDON (DPA) - US lawyers for alleged victims of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday (Nov 21) urged Britain's Prince Andrew to cooperate with investigators, saying he was "simply not credible" in an interview on his relationship with the financier.

Andrew, 59, announced on Wednesday that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, had approved his plan to "step back from public duties for the foreseeable future," citing the "major disruption" caused by the renewed focus on his ties to Epstein.

He said he was "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

On Thursday, he stepped down as chancellor of Britain's University of Huddersfield as pressure continues to mount on both sides of the Atlantic.

US lawyer Lisa Bloom tweeted: "I've been working with my five Epstein victim clients for months. Prince Andrew was simply not credible in his (BBC) interview.

"He and his staff must cooperate with all investigations, show up for civil depositions and trials, and produce all documents," Bloom said.

"We are just getting started," she added.

Gloria Allred, another US lawyer representing alleged victims of Epstein, told the BBC that both criminal and civil legal routes could be used if Andrew fails to agree to be interviewed by US investigators.

Allred has filed a civil lawsuit for a client known as Jane Doe 15, who claimed Epstein sexually abused her when she was 15 but has not accused Andrew of any wrongdoing.

"I haven't made a determination yet as to... whether we will need to take Prince Andrew's deposition," Allred said.

"But I'm saying he should provide it in any civil case as well, where his testimony might be relevant."

Andrew was widely criticised for what a leading publicist called a "car crash" BBC interview on Saturday to discuss his friendship with Epstein and allegations from a US woman who said she was forced to have sex three times with Andrew, including when she was 17.

Andrew said he had no recollection of meeting her.

Adding to the pressure, British telecom giant BT said it planned to review its support for the iDEA digital skills programme, suggesting it may extend its backing if Andrew stepped down from his role as patron of the organisation.

BT's decision followed Standard Chartered Bank, KPMG and other firms announcing reviews of their sponsorship of a mentoring programme for young entrepreneurs founded by Andrew.

But Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Andrew will continue to lead the so-called Pitch@Palace programme, The Guardian reported.

Andrew has, however, quit his role as chancellor of Britain's University of Huddersfield, the students' union, which had called for him to resign, said on Thursday.

The union said university officials informed it that Andrew had "stepped down from his position with immediate effect to allow the university to appoint a new chancellor."

Several other universities in Britain and Australia have reportedly reviewed Andrew's involvement.

A former prime ministerial adviser also accused Andrew of using a racist expression during a discussion on international trade in 2012.

Rohan Silva wrote in Monday's Evening Standard newspaper that he left Buckingham Palace "reeling at the prince's use of language."

Buckingham Palace sources denied that Andrew had used the expression.