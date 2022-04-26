US hosts Ukraine talks in Germany as war enters critical phase

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (REUTERS) - The United States will host an expected gathering of more than 40 countries on Tuesday (April 26) for Ukraine-related defence talks that will focus on arming Kyiv so it can defend against an unfolding and potentially decisive Russian onslaught in the east, US officials said.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is holding the event at Ramstein Air Base in Germany following a trip to Kyiv where he pledged additional support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's war effort.

US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said a key goal of the talks was to synchronise and coordinate mounting security assistance to Kyiv that includes heavy weaponry, like howitzer artillery, as well armed drones and ammunition.

"The next several weeks will be very, very critical," Milley told reporters travelling with him. "They need continued support in order to be successful on the battlefield. And that's really the purpose of this conference."

Driven back by Ukrainian forces from a failed assault on Kyiv in the north, Moscow has redeployed its troops into the east for a ground offensive in two provinces known as the Donbas.

US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, assess that Russia will rely heavily on artillery strikes, trying to pound Ukrainian positions as Moscow moves in ground forces from multiple directions to try to envelop and wipe out a significant chunk of Ukraine's military.

But the United States also estimates many Russian units are depleted, with some operating with personnel losses as high as 30 per cent - a level considered by the US military to be too high to keep fighting, officials say.

US officials cite anecdotes like Russian tanks with sole drivers and no crew and substandard equipment that is either prone to breakdowns or out of date.

British assessments showed that around 15,000 Russian personnel had been killed in the conflict while 2,000 armoured vehicles including some 530 tanks had been destroyed, along with 60 helicopters and fighter jets, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday.

Russia has so far acknowledged only 1,351 troops killed and 3,825 wounded.

Russia still has advanced capabilities and superior force numbers, and has shown a willingness to keep pouring soldiers and units into the fight, US officials said.

Moscow can also economically afford to wage a long war in Ukraine despite being hammered by Western sanctions, defence experts and economists said.

For its part, Ukraine boasts high morale, creative and adaptive battlefield tactics and local knowledge of the terrain, along with arms and intelligence from the United States and its allies.

"They definitely stand a fighting chance," a US military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.