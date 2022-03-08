US has 'sacrosanct' commitment to Nato's mutual defence pact: Blinken

VILNIUS • The United States has a "sacrosanct" commitment to Nato's Article 5 guarantee of mutual defence between member states, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during his visit to Lithuania yesterday.

Restating the US commitment to defend every inch of Nato territory, he said the alliance is continuously reviewing its defence posture, including by looking at more permanent deployments, as the Baltic countries have requested.

"No one should doubt our readiness, no one should doubt our resolve," Mr Blinken said of Nato. "An attack on one is an attack on all," he added.

He said Moscow had sought to undermine Lithuania's democracy and sow polarisation within its population with cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns.

"That is because the free, open, vibrant and prosperous society the people of Lithuania have built since the end of Soviet occupation shows what is possible when people choose the path of democracy over autocracy," Mr Blinken said.

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda had warned Mr Blinken that a failure to stop Russia's aggression in Ukraine would lead to a global conflict.

Mr Nauseda said Russian leader Vladimir Putin "will not stop in Ukraine", and that the world had an obligation to help Ukrainians "by all means available".

"I mean indeed all means if we want to avoid the Third World War. The choice is in our hands," he said.

Nato member Lithuania has sent military aid to Ukraine and welcomed small numbers of Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion began on Feb 24. The small former Soviet republic on the Baltic Sea borders both Russia and Moscow's ally Belarus.

Mr Blinken earlier told staff of the US Embassy in Vilnius that Russia's invasion of Ukraine challenged basic principles designed to keep the peace between nations.

"It is important that people understand what is actually at stake, and it goes beyond even Ukraine, beyond even the Baltic countries, beyond even Europe," he said.

Nato countries have ramped up their presence in the Baltic nations, and more troops and equipment are on the way, policymakers have announced. About 400 US troops would be arriving in Lithuania in the coming days, Mr Blinken said.