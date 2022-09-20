US general urges alert as Russia hit by Ukraine setbacks

WARSAW - The US' top general has cautioned that it remained unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and urged increased vigilance among American troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Kyiv's war effort.

The remarks by US Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were a reminder of the risks of the conflict intensifying as the United States and its Nato allies aid Ukraine from a distance and Kyiv wages a so-far successful counter-offensive against Russian forces.

"The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it's incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert," Gen Milley said in Warsaw on Sunday.

He reviewed the base's air defences, which include Patriot missile batteries that would be a last line of defence should Russia decide to attack the base - risking war with the US-led Nato military alliance.

Gen Milley said he was not suggesting US troops in Europe were under increased threat but they had to be ready. "In the conduct of war, you just don't know with a high degree of certainty what will happen next."

The rout of Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces from Ukraine's Kharkiv region a week ago has prompted strong criticism from Russian commentators. Mr Putin has said Moscow would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure.

Gen Milley said the war was in a new phase in which Ukrainian forces have seized the strategic initiative, although he cautioned that could change again "in weeks or months".

"Because of that, we have to very closely watch what Russia's reactions to that will be."

