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US eyes Iran as possible culprit in dozens of new cyberattacks against ships, WSJ reports

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, October 12, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Nov 23 - The United States is investigating Iran's potential involvement in dozens of cyberattacks against energy tankers amid concerns that Tehran is widening the war with cyber operations and terror plots against Americans far from the Middle East, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

As many as 50 ships carrying oil, liquefied petroleum, chemical products and other explosive substances are believed to have been attacked, the Journal said, citing US officials and others familiar with the matter.

Some ships have also received warnings and bomb threats indicating that the vessels could be blown up, the Journal said, adding that Iran is a primary suspect in the attacks, and Russia also is seen by US authorities as a possible culprit.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. REUTERS