US, European nations cautious about Russia's troop withdrawals near Ukraine

United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is in Europe for discussions with America's European allies, amid tentative indications that Russia may be willing to ease its military confrontation with the West over the future of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russia's Defence Ministry confirmed that some of its troops on the country's border with Ukraine are returning to their bases "after completing their drills".

European leaders have acknowledged that the move may represent a political shift.

"We believe there is some ground for cautious optimism based on the signals and signs coming from Moscow, that they are ready to engage in a diplomatic effort," said Mr Jens Stoltenberg, secretary-general of Nato, the US-led military alliance in Europe.

But speaking at Nato's headquarters in Brussels where the alliance's defence ministers are gathered to analyse the latest moves, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace claimed that, far from withdrawing, Russian troops have moved to "more aggressive launch areas".

"You don't deploy strategic weapons systems, you don't build field hospitals, if you're just going for a training exercise," he added.

Commercial satellite photos provided by the Maxar company appear to confirm the British claim that Russian troops are still converging on Ukraine.

"Significant new activity includes the arrival of several large deployments of troop and attack helicopters, new deployments of ground attack aircraft and fighter-bomber jets to forward locations, the departure of multiple ground forces units from existing garrisons, along with other combat units seen in convoy formation," Maxar said in a statement.

Western governments' details about Russia's withdrawal claims consist of the official Russian communique and a brief Russian military video shot in Crimea, the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, showing tanks and other heavy weaponry from two brigades being loaded onto railway cars.

The Russian military gave no information about the specific forces that were allegedly withdrawn and where they would be sent; if they are simply relocated to nearby permanent barracks, the entire move is meaningless.

And for reasons that are yet unclear, President Vladimir Putin seems intent on keeping up the mystery. "It's a partial withdrawal of troops from the areas of our exercises," he said in response to a question during a press conference. "What's there to comment on?" he asked journalists.

At the same time, Russian government sources have confirmed that large-scale military drills will continue across the country, and Western intelligence sources claim that between 130,000 and 150,00 top-quality Russian troops continue to be arrayed in a potential pincer movement against Ukraine.

And, in a statement indicating that Russia's hostility to independent Ukraine remains undiminished, Mr Putin publicly accused the Ukrainian government of engaging in "genocide" against the country's Russian speakers.

Russia used precisely this argument in 2014 to launch a military offensive against Ukraine, and fears are that the repetition of such charges could be a prelude to another attack.

The Russian Parliament also voted to call on Mr Putin to recognise as "independent states" two enclaves of Russian-speaking rebels inside Ukraine that are armed and financed by Russia, a move that could prelude their incorporation into Russia proper. This legal procedure was used to justify the seizure of Crimea from Ukraine and its subsequent transformation into just another Russian territory.

Overall, therefore, the worry among European governments is that Russia's currently "soothing" military gestures are merely intended to lull the West into a false sense of security, as it did in Georgia almost 15 years ago.

In early August 2008, Russia announced the completion of a large-scale Kavkaz-2008 military exercise near Georgia's borders. It also announced to great fanfare that it was withdrawing some of its forces to their permanent bases, only to launch a full-scale invasion of Georgia five days later.

Mainly to prevent a repetition of such surprises, the US administration is putting a great deal of diplomatic effort into ensuring that its European allies do not break ranks now by starting to bicker about how to respond to Russia.

That is the reason for President Joe Biden's speech on Tuesday, during which he reiterated what he termed as America's "sacrosanct" pledge to defend Europe. And that is also the explanation for Mr Austin's tour of European capitals and the gathering of Nato's defence chiefs.

Meanwhile, the fact that top Russian officials openly admit that small troop withdrawals from around Ukraine should not be taken too seriously also keeps the Europeans on their toes.

"The departing tanks, if needed, will return at just the same speed," tweeted Ms Margarita Simonyan, who runs most of Russia's foreign media outlets and is a trusted supporter of President Putin.

For once, all Western governments agree with Ms Simonyan.