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US envoys Witkoff and Kushner may visit Russia in coming days, TASS reports

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FILE PHOTO: Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev wait before a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 5, 2026. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev wait before a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, September 5, 2026. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

MOSCOW, Nov 11 - US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner could visit Russia in the coming days, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported, citing a source on Wednesday.

TASS did not provide details on the timing or purpose of the possible trip.

Both Witkoff and Kushner participated in the two-day talks in Abu Dhabi involving Russian, Ukrainian and US officials, aimed at exploring possible steps towards a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

The talks marked the first meeting in the trilateral format since February. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.