US-docked Royal Caribbean ship guests screened for coronavirus

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Royal Caribbean Cruises said it is screening guests to check for novel coronavirus infections after reports that some passengers on its Anthem of the Seas ship, all Chinese nationals, have shown signs of respiratory illness.

More than two dozen Chinese nationals on the cruise were tested and four were taken to a nearby hospital, NBC News reported, citing officials.

The ship docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, earlier on Friday (Feb 7).

Royal Caribbean shares were 2.2 per cent down in pre-market trading at 8.45am ET.