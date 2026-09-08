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US concerned with British media reforms to give ‘trusted news sources’ more online prominence

The US government called the proposed media reforms a move towards “facilitating censorship”.

The US government has expressed “serious concerns” over the British government’s plans to increase the prominence of what Whitehall deems trusted news sources, calling the proposed media reforms a move towards “facilitating censorship”.

Plans to offer preferential visibility to Britain’s six Public Service Media sources by placing them at the top of social media feeds could set up “viewpoint-based censorship” and allow an authoritarian government to justify control over online content, said the US diplomatic mission in London.

The US mission’s Sept 2 statement, released on the website of the US Embassy in the United Kingdom, was released in response to a British Culture Ministry public consultation to reform media in Britain.

The media green paper proposed to make content from trusted news sources more prominent and easier to find on online apps and social media feeds, and was released on June 23 under the administration of former prime minister Keir Starmer, who left his post in July.

These “trustworthy” sources include the BBC, ITV, STV, Channel 4, Welsh channel Sianel Pedwar Cymru (S4C) and 5.

Other broadcasters and specific YouTube channels could be designated as Public Service Media in the future, according to the green paper.

The US mission in London said it had questions over how Britain would determine a news source as “trustworthy”, and whether giving public service media more visibility would boost “government-preferred media” in online algorithms, a move it described as censorship.

The mission also said it opposed the proposed measures as it could result in extraterritorial censorship against Americans’ free speech, explaining that the reforms could change how Americans use social media and video-sharing platforms, if algorithm alterations are made necessary by the reforms.

The majority of online platforms affected are also likely to be US-based companies, it added without naming examples.

Data analytics researcher YouGov lists Meta’s WhatsApp and Instagram, Google’s YouTube along with Reddit among the most popular social networks in Britain, all US-headquartered companies.

“Preserving a free, open internet and protecting freedom of expression online are top priorities for the Trump Administration,” said the US mission, adding that it was looking to avoid “undue burdens on American companies”.

Britain’s News Media Association, a body representing British national and regional publishers, had also opposed the government’s proposed media reforms, arguing that it was incompatible with a free press and did not make platforms responsible for disinformation.