US climate subsidies unsettle Europe's green industry plans

HEIDE, Germany - An empty field near Heide in a corner of Germany known more for its cabbage farming is the chosen site for a huge battery factory and potential pillar of the country’s future green economy.

Manufacturer Northvolt chose the location in the northern region of Schleswig-Holstein primarily for the abundance of renewable energy produced by the wind whipping in off the North Sea.

With that power the Swedish company hopes to build the “cleanest” battery factory in the world.

It would eventually produce cells for one million electric vehicles a year, and reduce Europe’s reliance on Chinese manufacturers.

But massive green subsidies on offer in the United States – totalling US$370 billion (S$490 billion) – have unsettled the plans and sent European policymakers scrambling to find a response.

The financial incentives for domestic industries, approved by Washington under the banner of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in August, have put a question mark over the Northvolt project in Heide.

Combined with the surge in energy prices in Europe following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Northvolt was “at a point where we can give priority to expansion in the United States” with other projects delayed, CEO Peter Carlsson said in October.

Committed

In Heide, officials were “surprised” by Northvolt’s comments but remain optimistic that the factory will be built.

The potential for thousands of jobs and creating a new local industry was “very important” for the region, as well as Germany and Europe, Heide mayor Oliver Schmidt-Gutzat told AFP.

Germany’s future as an “auto nation” depended on having a domestic industrial base capable of building “the most important components in terms of added value”, including batteries, local IG Metall union leader Martin Bitter told AFP.

“Europe has to react” to stop industries and jobs from drifting towards the United States, the union official said, calling for more state support.

For its part, Northvolt remained “committed to its expansion in Europe”, a spokesman said.

The battery maker was not “stepping on the brake” but pushing forward with discussions on the factory, Bjoern Joergensen, a local government official representing the communities around Heide, told AFP.

Were European officials to agree a response to the IRA, “then they (Northvolt) are more likely to be here”, said mayor Schmidt-Gutzat.