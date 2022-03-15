US, China officials meet amid rising tensions over Ukraine conflict

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi met in Rome yesterday, amid rising tensions between the superpowers over the extent to which China will side with Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that the meeting was under way without giving details.

The meeting took place as Beijing denied reports that Moscow had requested military and economic assistance from China, and as the United States warned that China would face economic consequences and international isolation if it supported the former Soviet state.

The request for aid, which was first reported by the Financial Times and The Washington Post, was also denied by Russia.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not directly acknowledge the reports, but said that "the US has been spreading false information against China on the Ukraine issue with sinister intentions".

China has abstained from condemning Russia over its war with Ukraine, which Beijing does not call an invasion, and has instead said that the Kremlin's "legitimate security concerns" should be taken seriously.

Mr Zhao said at a regular press briefing yesterday: "China's position on the Ukraine issue has been consistent and clear, and we have been playing a constructive role in persuading and promoting talks."

He called on all parties to maintain restraint, and to promote a diplomatic solution instead of further escalating the situation.

Mr Sullivan had on Sunday warned of serious consequences for Beijing if it helped Moscow evade sanctions.

"We are communicating directly, privately to Beijing that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasion efforts or support to Russia to back fill them," Mr Sullivan said on CNN on Sunday.

"We will not allow that to go forward and allow there to be a lifeline to Russia from these economic sanctions from any country, anywhere in the world," he added.