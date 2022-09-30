US, Britain sanction Russian Central Bank chief Nabiullina

WASHINGTON - The US sanctioned Russia central bank head Elvira Nabiullina and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in response to President Vladimir Putin's annexation of territory in eastern Ukraine.

The move on Friday was one of the most significant actions taken against key Russian figures since the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Britain similarly sanction Nabiullina on Friday, imposing an asset freeze and travel ban, the British Foreign Office said.

The foreign office said Britain had also imposed new services and goods export bans, targeted at "vulnerable sectors of the Russian economy", in response to Russia declaring "the illegal annexation of four regions of Ukraine".

Nabiullina has managed the economic fallout from international sanctions, quickly adjusting to a wartime policy when the rouble plunged 30 per cent.

Novak, 51, has represented Russia in talks with Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries since 2016 and helped forge the historic cooperation agreement between OPEC and nations outside the group to coordinate production and prevent a supply glut, including the deal on historic cuts in 2020 amid Covid-19 pandemic.

With the rouble plunging as the US and its allies imposed sweeping sanctions - including on the central bank itself - she more than doubled the key interest rate and imposed capital controls to stanch the outflow of cash.

Nabiullina, 58, has served as Russia's central bank governor since 2013 and was appointed to a new five-year term in March. Before that, she served as Putin's economic adviser. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS